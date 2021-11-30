Woman drives from store to store across Greensboro giving away food

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — When Tanckii Obair hits the road, her weekly errands are more than a shopping trip.

“Just giving somebody a joyful experience rather than the hardship they might be going through at the time,” she said.

She drives from store to store across Greensboro hoping people will notice the sign on the back of her SUV inviting them to grab food from the attached cart.

“You never know what a person is going through, and it might be situational,” Obair said.

Obair understands the challenges of circumstances.

Her daughter Nalani received a liver transplant during the pandemic as an 8-month-old baby.

Before that, Obair says her family had the opportunity to stay at a Ronald McDonald House.

Giving away food is her way of extending the generosity she has received to someone else.

“I’ve never had an opportunity before this to give back,” she said.

She’s been doing this outreach for about two months and hopes to continue helping people.

“I feel like it’s not just holidays I want to do it for. It’s not a seasonal thing. People are in need all the time.”