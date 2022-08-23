WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Getting more tennis racquets in hands has become a dream realized for Tiffany Noel and Caroline Downs.

Both women were introduced to tennis before they were 10 years old and have experienced several opportunities through the sport ever since.

“I’m in the Hall of Fame at East Forsyth High School for tennis. After that, went to Howard University. Had a very, very good singles and doubles record. Had a good season,” Noel said.

“Played high school tennis in Radford, and then I actually stayed in Radford and played for Radford University all four years,” Downs said.

The two met in Winston-Salem about ten years and started playing in leagues together.

Recently, they received an opportunity to act on their passion for making tennis more accessible in the Triad.

They founded Serve First Racquet Sports and took over programming at Hanes Park and the public courts of Winston-Salem on May 1.

“We want Hanes Park, Joe White Tennis Center, to become the hub of tennis,” Downs said.

“We are here to provide tennis to all people no matter their background no matter their socioeconomic status. We want to provide opportunities for everybody,” Noel said.

Serve First Racquet Sports’ fall season begins the first week in September.

Programming is available for youth and adults.