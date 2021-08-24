‘What I’ve asked people to do is get to know your neighbor’: Piedmont Triad woman working to help neighbors connect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Kimberlee McNeil has fond memories of growing up in Castle Heights.

Her parents have lived in the community since 1963.

“I can tell you who used to live in what house because my sister and I were the paper girls,” she said.

McNeil is working hard to help other families build the same legacy. She has been a Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods resident leader since 2017.

She is an advocate for addressing anything that will move Castle Heights forward by tackling issues including safety and general upkeep.

One of McNeil’s top priorities has been reconnecting neighbors.

“What I’ve asked people to do is get to know your neighbor to the left of you, to the right of you, the neighbor across the street from you. If you just know four neighbors, that makes a difference,” she said.

McNeil says that approach has helped the people who live here “take back the neighborhood.”

“We had an issue with stolen cars being parked in our community because it’s so quiet. Well now that’s not happening anymore because residents are saying something,” she said.

McNeil is driven by having a heart for service.

“I don’t care about pats on the back. That is not what this is about. It’s just out here helping people that need help, and if I can do that, then my day is made, and I’ve done what I’m supposed to be doing,” she said.