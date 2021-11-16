Wake Forest University senior invents bra to help women post-mastectomy; working to get invention on the market

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake Forest University senior Leah Wyrick is moving closer toward getting her invention on the market.

The Business and Enterprise Management major is also the CEO and founder of Three Strands Recovery Wear Corporation.

She founded her company and designed her product, The Resilience Bra, after seeing the complications her mother endured after her 2016 breast cancer diagnosis.

Wyrick says the bra her mother Nancy was wearing after her mastectomy didn’t properly accommodate the drain tube and led to an accident while getting in bed one night.

“That tubing was just dangling down from the bra that she wore, and she put her knee down on it and completely ripped it from her skin,” Wyrick said.

Over the last four years, Wyrick has entered pitch competitions to continue developing The Resilience Bra so that it can become available in the marketplace.

She pitched the product her freshman year through the Center for Entrepreneurship at Wake Forest University and was accepted into the Startup Lab.

That pitch gave her $4,500 in initial funding.

By entering more competitions since then, Wyrick has earned approximately $45,000 in funding.

That money allows her to invest in research, filing patents, and developing prototypes.

“The Resilience Bra has been created with physician and patient input, so it includes absolutely everything that a patient needs in order to have a proper and manageable recovery,” she said.

“We have made sure that we talk to people. We continue to work on the bra. We continue to add features and benefits that are needed based on complications that are occurring and what’s going to be most comfortable for patients. That’s something that a lot of these manufacturing facilities that are creating these products, they don’t do that,” she said.

The Resilience Bra is scheduled to go through a beta test with 100 patients in January.

Their feedback will help with any necessary adjustments.