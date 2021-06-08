Triad woman is only North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission game warden in her district

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Protecting people and our environment is a daily adventure for Ashley O’Hare.

She’s a North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Officer for District 6, which includes Davidson County.

“We’re statewide officers, and we patrol hunting, fishing, boating, and trapping,” O’Hare said.

O’Hare has grown accustomed to standing out on the waterways.

She’s the only female wildlife law enforcement officer in her district.

“A lot of times people will generally just be interested and say, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen a female game warden before,’ once again, I don’t take offense to that. I think it’s very cool and powerful because I mainly get supportive comments about that,” she said.

O’Hare has been in this profession for four years.

Even though she grew up in a family that hunted, this wasn’t her first career.

She was a coordinator at Piedmont Community College helping students complete their high school equivalency.

“After doing that for about five years, I had to take a look at what I was doing and I enjoyed helping my students absolutely, but I wanted to do something that was the perfect fit for me, for my personality,” she said.

In a lot of ways, she’s still an educator.

“We teach a bunch of hunting and boating classes to help educate the public and of course we’re promoting conservation as well,” O’Hare said.

O’Hare’s advice to other women is not to let outside perspectives or opinions dissuade them from achieving their goals.

“Don’t ever let anybody tell you that you can’t. Don’t ever let somebody tell you that you don’t look the part, or it might not be the best fit,” she said.

“If you’re passionate about something, if you have the drive and desire to do something, you can accomplish what you want to accomplish.”