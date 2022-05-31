ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Jennifer Ball shares her fondest memories of her dad, they usually involve a motorcycle.

“I remember growing up riding on the back,” she said. Tinker Lloyd’s love for riding and the biker community spanned decades, especially in Alamance County.

Ball says many knew him from either hosting or supporting charity rides and frequenting local mom-and-pop restaurants.

“He was a community man,” she said. In March, Lloyd was killed in a motorcycle accident on Highway 54 in Graham.

“Supposedly, someone brake checked him. He laid his bike down and, unfortunately, another truck came through and took his life,” Ball said.

It’s another painful loss for Ball, Lloyd’s only child. She is still grieving her mother’s death in 2020 from heart failure related to cancer.

“Although my family and friends are great, you feel like you don’t have anyone there because your parents are the ones who tell you what to do, how to do it, and all you can do is just remember everything that they’ve told you and taught you,” she said.

Ball is welcoming the community to honor her dad’s legacy and show support for fellow bikers at a memorial ride in his honor.

“Our ultimate goal is to learn from this. I have to take this and use my platform to share his story,” she said.

The public is invited to participate in the Tinker Tour Memorial Ride on Sunday, June 5.

The ride will begin at Down Home Harley-Davidson in Burlington.

Registration is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with kickstands up at 1 p.m.

Tour stops include Lloyd’s favorite places.

People who are not riding are welcome to set up at tour stops to cheer for the bikers.