Triad organization that helps women with spiritual growth now has international reach

(WGHP) — What began with 40 women in the Piedmont Triad connecting through a mutual desire to grow in their faith, has since multiplied to thousands of women across the country.

The Sister Circle is now approximately 6,000 women strong.

“It’s just a huge circle of love, a huge circle of women who say I believe in you, so you need to believe in you, and we remind each other daily of the power that we walk in through Christ,” founder Leah McNair said.

The women connect online at 6:30 a.m. to pray together for 30 minutes using the book 21 Days of Powerful Prayers for Women.

The book was written by McNair to provide daily Bible-based encouragement for women to apply in all areas of their lives.

The Sister Circle International launched as a 501(c)(3) in November 2020.

In May 2021, it opened the doors to Sister Circle University located on Samet Drive in High Point.

Classes and work sessions are held there to help women reach goals in their spiritual walk as well as in their vocations.

“Some of the women talked about wanting to expand their business. Some wanted to know how to start a business. Women wanted to know about climbing the career ladder. Women also wanted to know about finances, budgeting. We have classes for single women. We have classes for married women, so it just allows women to feed that niche,” Vice-Chancellor of Sister Circle University Sabreen Mutawally said.

McNair is pleased to see how the group has inspired women to pursue goals again and openly cheer for one another along the way.

“You don’t see women supporting women. You don’t even see people supporting people right now. We’re just in a time in life where it’s I, I, I, me, me, me, get, get, get, take, take, take, but I think women have been shocked in a good way to be a part of something that’s all about give, give, give.”