GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Triad International Ballet may be based in Greensboro, but the ballet company’s founders are casting a wide net to attract talent across the Piedmont Triad.

“I’ve always said I’m on a talent hunt. I don’t think, I know there’s talent there,” Co-Founder and Executive Director Alexia Maas said.

One way Triad International Ballet is developing talent is through its ballet program that recently launched in east Winston-Salem.

“I wanted to bring what we were doing to those parts of the community that wouldn’t ordinarily get to see it,” Maas said.

“Until they have the opportunity to explore that passion, to explore that dream, they won’t know,” Co-Founder and Administrative Director Lynn Angermeier said.

Maas was inspired to launch the program at the Winston Lake Family YMCA after interacting with leaders at Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility and The Guiding Institute of Developmental Education.

She believes ballet can be a driver for socio-economic improvement.

Free classes are taught at the Winston Lake Family YMCA every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for children ages 5 to 9 years old and at 6:30 p.m. for ages 10 and up.

“There are so many students that come in here already engaged. They want to show me our pointing and flexing that we work on. They want to show me a spin or a turn or a pirouette,” Program Instructor and Professional Dancer Genevieve Basu said.

Triad International Ballet sees this as an investment to eventually develop the students to become as competitive as the ballet company’s principal dancers.

“We want to invest here in the community,” Maas said.

“Be with them, week in, week out, throughout the year, grow with them, develop with them, so that we’re a part of their lives as much as they are ours,” Maas said.

“Dance can create a fairytale. [A] fairytale: it’s a dream,” Founder and Artistic Director Natalya Davison said.

“The first thing that I want in those kids, I want them to dream.”

To register your child for classes, visit the “Winston 22” page on Triad International Ballet’s website, or show up shortly before classes begin at the Winston Lake Family YMCA.