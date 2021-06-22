Triad dietician teaching others, including her own father, healthy habits

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Losing weight and keeping it off is a struggle for a lot of people.

A Triad dietician has made a career out of teaching people healthy habits, and she’s especially proud of one success story.

For eight years, registered dietitian Alice Smith has been guiding people with nutrition plans that focus on whole foods to reach their wellness goals.

She currently helps people through her platform Alice Approved.

“I wanted to become a dietitian to help people who have struggled with their weight, with their health, all their life who have tried fad diets that never worked and really just give them the steps that they need and the resources that they need to live a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

Since January, Smith has been helping her father, Stanley Smith, work toward his own transformation.

“It was his idea this time,” she said.

“Let me put it this way, I finally reached out to her. She had offered several times,” he said.

Smith says one of the most encouraging reasons to pursue a lifestyle change is wanting to be there for his family.

“Her grandfather, my wife’s father, passed away suddenly at age 59 with heart disease, and Alice said one day, ‘Dad, I don’t want you to do that to us. I don’t want you to leave us at an early age,’ and I’m 58,” he said.

Stanley has become more intentional with his food choices which includes reading food labels and forming new habits.

Since getting serious about his health in January, he’s down 36 pounds.

“The most rewarding part of helping dad on his journey is just seeing him lose weight and feel better, have more energy, be able to do things that he couldn’t do previously, and also fit into clothes that he hasn’t worn in a long time,” she said.

“She always tells me in every chance she gets that it’s a marathon, not a sprint, dad,” her father said.

Smith also hosts a podcast called A Dietitian’s Apology which she says focuses on clearing up misinformation when it comes to nutrition.