ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Singer-Songwriter Stephanie Quayle is looking forward to being the grand marshal in Asheboro’s Dec. 2 Christmas parade.

The appearance comes on the heels of the release of her new album “On the Edge.”

“I’ve been making albums…since I was like 16 or 17 years old, so this is the one I was waiting for that I didn’t know I was waiting for,” Quayle said.

It gives a vulnerable look at a journey of overcoming grief and healing.

Quayle was in a serious relationship of four years when her boyfriend was killed in a plane crash. She learned at his public memorial service that she was not the only woman.

13 years later, Quayle is speaking publicly about the grief, betrayal and shame that she worked hard to overcome.

The album’s lead single “The Lost Years” expresses the challenges and range of emotions associated with that time.

“I can say with certainty that I did find my happy, and that wasn’t because of someone else. That was me doing the work,” she said.

She encourages listeners to welcome their own healing and find strength in their stories.

“I would hope that the takeaway is that it takes great courage to acknowledge you’re having a hard time and that you need help,” Quayle said. “I think one of the biggest lessons I learned…I didn’t seek grief counseling until a few years after, and I wish someone would have stopped me and said, ‘Hey, seek help right now.’”

Ahead of Quayle’s appearance in the Asheboro Christmas parade, she told FOX8 about how supportive the community has been.

“First of all, it’s my husband’s hometown. So I love this community…they’re just so kind and loving and just inclusive, and they just brought me into the fold. Go Blue Comets…it will be very, very special. I got to perform there last fall, so this is just really, really, lovely.”