Thomasville librarian gets children interested in reading

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — If you want to get your children excited about reading, taking a page out of one librarian’s book may give your kids the spark they need.

“Everybody says I’m not necessarily a reader, you haven’t found the right book yet, because once you find it, you won’t stop,” Lori Tart said.

Tart is the children’s coordinator at the Thomasville Public Library.

She’s been with the library for more than 25 years.

“I love being able to select the stories. I love being able to make funny voices and to work with puppets and to make the children laugh and to hear their answers to things because they are so funny,” she said.

Tart is accustomed to going to schools and day cares to do face-to-face storytime but has had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic by reading stories live on Facebook.

Not only does she read, but she usually includes an activity that children can do at the same time they are watching the broadcasts.

Tart is passionate about reaching children early to help them build solid literacy skills.

“Because reading is the key to everything,” she said.

Her greatest suggestion to parents is to let children read what they find interesting.

“We want to get them to the point where they’re picking up books and saying, look what I found, you’re going to love this story.”