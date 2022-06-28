THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Properly retiring the American flag is one of the first things Gracie Bowling learned to do when she joined Girl Scouts in the fifth grade.

As part of pursuing her Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, Bowling has spent months incorporating flag retirement, a process she holds dear, into leaving a lasting impact on Thomasville.

She created a flag retirement burn site at Veterans Point in Memorial Park, and she also created a place at City Hall where flags can be dropped off to be retired.

“I’m very excited that I was able to leave a mark on society and be able to make sure that something was going to continue on even when I’m not here,” she said.

The Thomasville Fire Department has agreed to pick up flags from City Hall and do quarterly burns.

The project has taken Bowling 80 hours to complete.

Bowling, now preparing to start college to study nursing, served with Troop 2558.

She hopes her project sets a positive example for the younger Girl Scouts.