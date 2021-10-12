Thomasville entrepreneur using Big Pink Chair Project to raise money for mammograms

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Pink chairs are popping up across Thomasville in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thomasville entrepreneur Blythe Leonard, who is the CEO of Blythe Leonard LLC, and Novant Health are making sure money is no obstacle when it comes to getting women preventative care.

“We want to use The Big Chair to our advantage, and so we came up with the idea of a Big Pink Chair Project to paint chairs pink and have them displayed in businesses all across Thomasville,” Leonard said.

“If you donate $100, then your chair goes in your business, but if you donate $500, your chair is going to go downtown at the gazebo near The Big Chair,” she said.

The goal is to raise $60,000 for Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center’s Remarkable Care for Oncology Fund.

It helps women in Davidson County who don’t have insurance.

“With Blythe’s goal of $60,000 toward mammograms, we could provide 300 women with a mammogram in Thomasville and that doesn’t count follow-up care, so we can also provide that for women too,” Philanthropy Coordinator at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center Foundation Payton Williams said.

Leonard is a member of the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center Foundation board.

Each chair includes breast cancer facts and information on how to get a mammogram.

The work happening now will most likely help women well beyond October.

“Thomasville is the most supportive, loving community, and we really come together for one cause,” Leonard said.

“I’m incredibly proud of what Blythe’s doing. I’m really glad that she chose us to partner and be a part of it,” Williams said.

As a fundraiser for this initiative, BL Maker’s Market in Thomasville is hosting its first “Pink Day” on October 16.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12 E. Guilford St.

A DJ, sweet treats, pink products and art will be part of the event.

A mobile mammogram unit will be on site.

Call Novant Health at (336) 397-6805 to make an appointment.

That’s also the number to call to schedule a mammogram any other time.