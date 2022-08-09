SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need.

“I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said.

Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote.

“Once I came to pick him up and saw what the rescue was all about, I just couldn’t wait to get my hands on all the cats,” she said.

Arnder has been part of the team ever since and now serves as the director of Tiny Tigers Rescue.

“Our overall mission is to help cats that would otherwise be forgotten in the community, that would be left behind to suffer. We pride ourselves in taking on what we call silver lining cases, ” she said.

Those could be cats who need medical or behavioral intervention or cats who have been abandoned altogether.

“A lot of times, we see an elderly owner who may have passed away, and the family can’t or doesn’t want to take the cat into their homes. We also see people who move and just leave their cats behind,” Arnder said.

Although based in Surry County, Tiny Tigers Rescue can receive as many as 100 calls a day, including from surrounding areas even into Virginia.

Arnder says it’s the only cat rescue in that area for many counties.

The work can be emotionally draining, but Arnder remains encouraged knowing the silver lining is within arm’s reach.

“You have to just know that you’re fighting the battle with all your weapons that you have available, and you’re doing what you can to lessen the problem,” she said.

Tiny Tigers Rescue has helped around 3,000 cats since 2005.

None of the team members receives a salary. The nonprofit operates on volunteers and donations.