ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After setting a school record, soccer player Lauren Smith has even more goals for the future.

The rising Rockingham County High School junior has had a major impact on the school’s women’s soccer team.

She scored 10 goals her freshman year.

She would score 43 goals as a sophomore, setting the women’s school record for the most goals scored in a single season.

“My freshman year, I was our center back, so I played defense all year. And then this year, our coach put me at center forward,” Smith said.

“It was a big change for me, but it was very fun,” Smith said.

Smith’s hard work isn’t going unnoticed.

She was named Mid-State 3A Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman and Offensive Player of the year as a sophomore.

“It made me feel very accomplished, but it also made me realize that staying humble and working hard has always paid off for me,” Smith said.

Rockingham County High School Women’s Soccer Coach Timothy Buck says Smith is also only the second player in school history to receive a 3A All-State honor.

“Soccer’s not always a top priority around here, and for someone to step up and to win All-State and all these awards, individual awards, and to help our team win, I think that says a lot about Lauren,” Buck said.

Smith hopes to play at a Division 1 university.

Her recruiting season just started.

Not only is Smith a stand-out on the soccer field at school and with her travel soccer team, she’s also excelling in the classroom.

She has a 4.3 GPA.