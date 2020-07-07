Randolph County teen raises awareness about opioid epidemic with casket made of pill bottles

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Before COVID-19, America was dealing with another health crisis.

A Randolph County teen is reminding us the opioid epidemic hasn’t gone away.

Jaedyn Wood noticed the reactions from people once they saw her art project on display at the North Carolina Senior Beta Club Convention.

“I think initially the judges and people passing by thought it was a bit morbid,” she said.

Wood, who works at Prevo Drug in Asheboro, had been collecting empty prescription pill bottles to build a casket out of them.

“I hope that people will think twice about taking prescription drugs that weren’t prescribed to them, but I also hope that people who do take prescription drugs, they’ll take them responsibly and practice adherence when they are taking them,” she said.

It took Wood six months to collect the bottles and a little over a month to construct the casket.

Statistics related to prescription drug misuse are in the casket.

Despite noticing people’s initial observations of her work, she says it was well received.

“Once they looked into it and saw the statistics showcased, they thought it was a thought-provoking piece,” Wood said.

Wood placed second in the competition.

She is currently awaiting the results of the national convention, which should be released later this month.

Wood will attend NC State in the fall where she will major in biology.

She plans to pursue a career in medicine.