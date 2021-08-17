Piedmont Triad woman helping children with Winston-Salem-based reading nonprofit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When Esharan Monroe-Johnson got her daughter some extra help with reading, she didn’t know that would open a new chapter in her own life.

After her daughter started working with a teacher with specialized literacy training, Monroe-Johnson saw a significant improvement.

“She went from a kindergarten level to on-grade level during that second year, and so I saw kind of the power of that,” she said.

That experience inspired Monroe-Johnson to volunteer with the Winston-Salem-based non-profit Read Write Spell in 2016.

“I can help a child who struggled like my daughter did,” she said.

She was willing to help wherever she could, and her commitment was noticed by other team members.

Monroe-Johnson went from tutor and volunteer to earning tenures as the organization’s marketing and development director, associate director and interim executive director.

Recently, Monroe-Johnson was named executive director of Read Write Spell.

She’s excited to set new goals which include serving more children.

“That opportunity has come in the past couple of weeks to really partner with Project Impact and Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools through a program called reading warriors, which we have a goal for the 2021-2022 school year of recruiting 800 volunteers to serve 1200 students in schools,” she said.

If you are interested in becoming a tutor, Read Write Spell would like to hear from you.

Register for virtual information to learn how to get involved.