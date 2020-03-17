Page High School student helps children in the hospital decorate their rooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Page High School student is helping children in the hospital decorate their rooms.

Cate Whitlatch founded the Grateful Hearts Project.

She puts together themed boxes that include window markers and items to hang throughout the room.

“It all started after my cousin passed away when she was two from neuroblastoma. I was younger when it happened, and I just remember seeing her in the hospital and how each time she would have to go to the hospital, she would get a different room and they would be dark and empty,” Cate said.

Her boxes have reached children at Brenner Children’s Hospital, UNC Children’s – North Carolina Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“I think it's just been a really refreshing thing to see a high school student come in month after month and continue to follow through with the project that she started, not just do it one time and put [it] on a resume and leave. She really cares about it, passionately,” said Cate’s mom, Lindsey Whitlatch.

Cate has received monetary donations from the community to support the Grateful Hearts Project.

Even children she babysits have helped pack boxes.

“I think one of the most important things is teaching kids at a young age what it feels like to give back because I personally feel like giving back is more rewarding than receiving," Cate said.