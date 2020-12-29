North Carolina A&T student finds success in storytelling

GREENSBORO, N.C. — East Dockery appreciates the importance of sharing stories that change people’s lives.

The Greensboro native and North Carolina A&T State University junior developed an interest in journalism in high school.

“I was able to take a three-day camp at Chapel Hill, and they really introduced us to all things journalism – photography, PR, just kind of getting our feet wet,” Dockery said.

From getting her feet wet to hands-on experience.

Dockery was selected among applicants from Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country to participate in the third class of the Rhoden Fellowship.

The Rhoden Fellowship is a sports journalism internship program with ESPN’s The Undefeated.

“Our tasks included writing and reporting stories. We got to attend professional events. We got to go to an NFL game. I got to attend the Big East Tournament, so really getting those in-person experiences within sports that really most people don’t get to experience until after college was really huge for me,” she said.

Dockery is celebrating another achievement.

The Radio Television Digital News Foundation named her the 2020 Ed Bradley Scholar.

Recipients of the scholarship receive $10,000.

Dockery’s dream job is to host her own show and interview athletes, sports and entertainment CEOs, actors and artists.