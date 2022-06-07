GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neither age nor ailments are stopping Martina Armijo from comforting babies and their families in a local neonatal intensive care unit.

The former seamstress has been sewing since she was 18.

Decades later, when those digits would reverse, Martina was 81 when she taught herself to crochet.

Now 88 years old, she spends much of her time in her WhiteStone senior living community home in Greensboro making baby hats and booties to donate to the NICU at Cone Health Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.

“Every three to six months, we take over a couple of boxes, and then I come back with a couple empty boxes, and then it all starts up again. It’s like a factory,” Martina’s son Henry Armijo said.

About 15 years ago, Martina started to show signs of Parkinson’s disease which is why her son says she’s in the wellness community.

Despite her own health challenges, Martina enjoys giving back.

“I’m happy because I like it,” she said.

“I think that shows us all that we can all continue to do those kinds of things when we get to be 88,” Henry said.

Martina has been helping Piedmont families since she moved into the community in the fall of 2019.

It’s estimated that she’s donated hundreds of baby hats and booties during that time.