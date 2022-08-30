KING, N.C. (WGHP) — When Paula Hall became the director of the King Senior Center in Dec. 2019, she had no idea an unprecedented challenge was around the corner.

The center would shut down its in-person services at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall was now tasked with keeping seniors connected while they were physically apart.

Yet, even then, the community hub powered through with virtual chats and drive-thru events.

It was a challenge Hall was fit to take on given her heart for older adults.

“They’ve been through the loss of a spouse, the loss of a child. They’ve had to overcome so much, and yet they are more than survivors. They’re thrivers, and they’re very good at telling those stories, and we all have something to learn from that,” Hall said.

Daily inspiration for Hall to see the value in telling her own story.

In 2020, she was experiencing flashes in the peripheral vision of her right eye.

She was eventually sent to an ophthalmologist.

That November, she was diagnosed with ocular melanoma: a rare eye cancer.

“They don’t know what causes it, and once it spreads, there is no cure, so you feel like you’re living life at a coin toss,” she said.

Between surgeries and subsequent monitoring every three months to make sure the cancer doesn’t spread, the journey has changed Hall’s perspective on what’s most important.

“I’m a married mom of seven, and it’s hard not to think about those eight faces at my dinner table,” she said.

Those are the types of moments that remind her to stay present and optimistic.

“I try not to worry about what hasn’t happened yet,” she said.

One of Hall’s outlets is writing.

Her blog “Fields of Poppy” has not only become a personal space for her to express her thoughts and feelings, but it simultaneously has grown into a source of encouragement for others.

Hall’s treatment has been successful in preserving some of her vision. As time moves forward, she remains motivated by the many life milestones she wants to experience.

“I live my life not being defined by statistics. I feel like there’s a miracle yet to be revealed,” she said.