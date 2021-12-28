Meet the Burlington women who have dedicated their lives to taking care of our furry friends

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Veterinarians and the people who work for them don’t know what they’re going to see each day.

Caring for animals can mean everything from a routine checkup to something more serious.

No matter the situation, Burlington Animal Services’ veterinary staff strives to handle each situation with compassion.

“In human medicine, the patient can generally tell you what’s going on. You have to be kind of really listening to both the animal’s non-verbal communication because it’s not going to tell you what’s wrong,” Veterinary Healthcare Specialist Amelia Jones said.

The team, comprised of veterinarians and veterinary technicians, averages 25 to 32 surgeries a day serving animals from across Alamance County.

“It takes a massive team effort for all of this to happen. If you don’t have the team, this wouldn’t work,” Veterinary Healthcare Specialist Jennifer Wilson said.

Selena Hernandez has been in the industry for less than a year and already feels as though her new career is serving a greater purpose.

“I left my full-time job as a manager at a bank, actually, and then I came here for the City of Burlington as an Animal Care Specialist,” she said.

“This is my first time in the field, and I absolutely love what I do every day.”

A large portion of the vet team’s work includes coordinating medical fostering.

Staff say the shelter’s foster programs combined with spaying and neutering are why the shelter rarely has to put animals down.