Longtime Archdale city council member, mayor retires after 29 years in city government

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — She never dreamed of a career in city government, yet what she saw as a temporary solution led to nearly 30 years serving the people of Archdale.

Now, Bert Lance-Stone has retired after serving as a city council member and later mayor of Archdale across the last 29 years.

“It feels kind of bittersweet. I’ve enjoyed being associated with the citizens of Archdale and it’s just been a wonderful experience,” she said.

Lance-Stone served on the council to complete her late husband Bruce Lance’s term after his death in 1992.

“Council appointed me at that time to finish out his term, and that’s all I had intended to do. I never dreamed or had any aspirations of becoming part of city government,” she said.

In 2000, Lance-Stone became the city’s first female mayor.

At a retirement celebration held at Archdale City Hall, Lance-Stone reflected on some of her career achievements.

“The thing I’m most proud of is this new City Hall. It was built in 2012, and then we have Creekside Park. My husband was very involved in that. We started out with 17 acres, now we have over 100 acres in our park, and it’s a crown jewel of Archdale,” she said.

The former mayor is originally from Darlington, South Carolina, but plans to continue to reside in Archdale.

As for retirement, she plans to spend time with family and enjoy some of her hobbies, but ultimately, she says she’ll take it one day at a time.