Local woman working toward Ph.D. inspires family with perseverance

Tiffany Adams has naturally excelled in academics – never shying away from a challenge.

She has degrees from the University of Virginia, North Carolina A&T State University and Elon University.

She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in leadership at North Carolina A&T while already holding a doctorate in physical therapy from Elon.

“You have to be resilient. You have to just really be tough and committed to the work, and you’ve got to find your why and tap into that every single day,” she said.

Her “why” is to set an example for her family, especially her daughter.

“Showing her that she can do anything she puts her mind to,” Adams said.

Persevering is a characteristic Adams values even more since losing her dad to cancer in 2015.

She’s carrying out her promise to strive for excellence.

Her goal is to finish her Ph.D. by 2023 and move into higher education administration.

Adams is also a clinical assistant professor of physical therapy at Winston-Salem State University and is co-owner of Virtus Physical Therapy in Whitsett.

She is one of only about 80 board-certified geriatric clinical specialists in the state.

Adams can certainly identify with the challenges of juggling a family and a career.

Some strategies that have helped her manage her responsibilities include prioritizing what needs her immediate attention and not being afraid to ask for help.

“For women who think that they cannot follow their dreams, I encourage them to start with something. Start small. Start with the thing that seems the most tangible and go for it, and you can do it. You absolutely can do it.”