Local woman uses poetry to help others with emotional healing

Jacinta White has a way with words.

The poet, facilitator, and editor-in-chief uses poetry to help people work through grief, loss, and other emotions.

Poetry became much more than a creative outlet after her father passed away.

She used poetry to express her grief and pain.

“I didn’t realize it as I was writing how beneficial it was. It was after I went back and saw that I chronicled my journey and knew that poetry was a companion in a sense on that journey that I knew I wanted to offer it to others,” she said.

White’s experience inspired her to start The Word Project.

She guides people on how poetry can help them work toward healing.

Part of her work with people includes discussing published poems related to a certain theme.

“We talk about how the poem makes us feel, and what does it reminds us of,” White said.

Participants are later led to write their own poetry and share it.

White appreciates how poetry keeps us honest.

“When you see someone have a realization, even if it’s I didn’t know I was feeling that way, I didn’t know I was still angry, I didn’t know I was still sad, that realization just speaks to me about where we are collectively and individually and how poetry can illuminate that,” she said.

You can learn more about White’s programs including virtual grieving circles and journaling guides on The Word Project’s website.