Local woman uses ‘birthday blues’ as spark to start soup kitchen

A case of the “birthday blues” gave Mary Casey the spark she needed.

Instead of focusing on her circumstances, she decided to focus on others.

Now, she’s leading a mission that feeds approximately 1,600 people a week in Alamance County.

“I was turning 50 in April and I was feeling sorry for myself, and one morning in my quiet time the Lord said, ‘It’s not about you,’” Casey said.

That was around the same time Casey’s catering business was starting to fold because of COVID-19.

She decided to do 50 anonymous acts of kindness leading up to her birthday.

“To get to know people and just do nice things in the community. That is what turned into a soup kitchen,” she said.

Casey is the founder of Stone Soup Menus, Inc.

Casey says it’s her way of being the hands and feet of Jesus not just through her words but through her actions.

She and a team of volunteers prepare meals at Swepsonville United Methodist Church Tuesdays and Thursdays using food donations from community partners.

Other local churches have also partnered with the organization to help with distributing the meals to people in need.

Casey says it wasn’t until she took on this effort that she realized the extent of how many people are food insecure in the Piedmont.

“We ran into a lady who had only had milk and bread for three weeks and this is 2020. Why is this happening?” she said.

The team at Stone Soup Menus, Inc. has made and delivered more than 36,000 meals since April 2.

Casey says it’s nothing short of a miracle.

“I have a soup pot that holds 50 servings and we’ve been getting 100 servings out of it,” she said.

“We always have enough food, even when I’m really thinking it’s not gonna happen, all of sudden we’ve got leftovers, and so I give God all the glory for what he’s done in this,” she said.