Local woman spreads joy to residents at Meridian Center

HIGH POINT, N.C. — China Jimenez looks forward to piecing together ideas that will make residents at Meridian Center smile.

Jimenez is the activities assistant at the short-term rehabilitation and long-term nursing care facility in High Point.

“I just love doing what I do for the residents and I wake up every morning with joy in my heart,” she said. “I have no choice but to do that because two years ago I had heart surgery and that made me think differently about life and what more that I could offer people.”

Some of her activities have included teaching the residents how to make radios using arts and crafts materials and jewelry busts.

“The jewelry that they put on there; they can give to residents who are not able to come to the daily activities that we do. They make cards. They like to do coloring sheets. We don’t just do just the basics, they do 3D,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez also plans monthly events to give the residents social interaction.

“Every day I come in I’m ready to work. I’m here early before my time because I’m excited to do the next thing for the residents and they’re excited as well,” she said.

A family member of a resident contacted FOX8 to recognize Jimenez and expressed appreciation for how the activities help them focus on something fun rather than being away from loved ones during the pandemic.