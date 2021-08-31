Local woman leading Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra

Violist Heather Lofdahl is excited for a new opportunity to work with young musicians who represent some of the top talents in the Triad.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life. I have always really loved it. and now as an adult coming back and working with younger students, I love seeing that in them,” she said.

This summer, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra announced that Lofdahl would lead the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra as Youth Orchestra Music Director.

“One of the things that I think is great about GSYO is that we really are committed to letting all students be a part of the organization if they have the worth ethic and the drive and the ability and all of those things,” she said. “We do provide financial aid for students who need it. That’s really important to me and to the organization that all students have the opportunity to experience this if they want it.”

GSYO’s three ensembles include Youth Orchestra, Youth Philharmonic and Youth Strings. Lofdahl is a familiar face to the organization.

She was the assistant conductor for GSYO’s Youth Philharmonic and has conducted Youth Strings. Lofdahl has high expectations for the upcoming season.

“I’ve already received emails from students who were in this program in the past who have said how excited they are to be able to get back into this after COVID. How much they’ve missed the community, so I’m really looking forward to rebuilding that community, bringing new people into the community,” Lofdahl said.

Auditions for GSYO are from Sept. 17 to 19.

Visit gsyo.org to request an audition appointment or receive more information.