Local woman helps GTCC students get the resources they need outside classroom

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — She is familiar with helping college students in crisis, but even this has been a first.

“I’ve never seen a time like this,” Sybil Newman said.

Newman is the program coordinator for Guilford Technical Community College’s Titan Link program.

It helps provide the resources students may need outside of the classroom such as food, transportation and child care assistance.

This way, students can have everything they need to stay connected to learning.

However, once the COVID-19 pandemic shifted learning to online, Newman and her colleagues became aware of another need.

“Some of our students who come here were saying, ‘Ms. Sybil, we don’t know how we’re going to be able to do the work. We don’t have the device. We don’t even have internet,’” Newman said.

Titan Link connected with the GTCC Foundation and the college’s IT department to acquire 70 Chromebooks to give to students who needed them based on instructor referrals.

“The Chromebook, the laptop, saved my life this semester,” student Toi Letterlough said.

Letterlough is an essential employee who works in food service at Moses Cone Hospital.

He’s studying Spanish translation at GTCC to become a medical interpreter.

He says keeping up with his classes would have been a challenge without the laptop.

“I can do my assignments. I can reach out to my teachers. I can video chat them, so there’s no excuse and no reason for me to not pass this semester,” he said.

The students get to keep the Chromebooks permanently.

GTCC is expecting to receive more over the summer.

Letterlough also appreciates Newman’s generosity beyond giving him a laptop.

“She gave me maybe seven, eight bags of food for me and my two little boys and that helped tremendously as well,” he said.

“I’m extremely passionate,” Newman said. “My thing is, if you can’t do something from a place of love, then you shouldn’t be doing it.”