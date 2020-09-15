Local woman finds support through Hispanic League

When Liz Kelly came to America from Colombia, building a future was her top priority.

“I was taught to be a fighter. You fight for your dreams. You work hard. You persevere, and that’s what I’ve done,” she said.

In 2005, she wanted to go back to school to finish a degree.

She had the drive but struggled to cover the steep out-of-state tuition.

When she reached out to the Hispanic League, that financial burden was lifted.

“I did an associate degree at Forsyth Tech in respiratory therapy, and they fully paid for my degree,” she said.

Kelly earned a business administration degree in accounting from Salem College and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business analytics from Wake Forest University.

She spent years giving back to the organization that helped change her life.

In January, Kelly became the Hispanic League’s board president.

Taking on this role during the pandemic has been a challenge, but she continues to focus on making sure the organization’s mission thrives.

“We’re still going to donate scholarships for 50 students. They’re still going to receive their scholarships. Most organizations are invested in helping them, which we are very grateful for,” Kelly said.

The Hispanic League has provided more than $1 million in scholarships since it was established in 1992.