Local teen starts beauty line, makes masks for hospitals

Tenijah Fant was in the 5th grade the first time she styled a client’s hair.

Fant, 18, is using her interests in hair and skin care to step into her own as an entrepreneur.

She is the owner of Hajinet Beauty – a natural beauty line that provides products for hair and skin care.

Her products include body butter, beauty bars and shampoo.

“I’m mainly focusing on making people be comfortable in their own skin and embracing what their skin already is instead of covering it up,” Fant said.

She hopes Hajinet Beauty will be available in major retail stores within the next five years.

Hair and skin products are just one aspect of Fant’s work as an entrepreneur. She’s also a designer for No Punching Bag, which is her family’s fashion brand that promotes social change.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given them an opportunity to help the community.

“We decided to make masks for hospitals and doctor offices, people in general,” Fant said. “We decided to make those for a very low price, for the public that’s not able to afford it right now and for hospitals to buy in bulk.”

People may be using more time at home during the pandemic to work on career goals.

Fant says one thing she has learned about starting a business is that you have to try and keep trying.

“And don’t stop,” she said.