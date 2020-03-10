Local teacher inducted into NC Envirothon Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. -- You will often find Lisa Loflin outdoors teaching students about the amazing creations all around us.

"I love just trying to help young people and students realize that all of our actions have consequences and the decisions we make now are going to affect our earth and our environment, not just for us, but for future generations,” she said.

Loflin teaches environmental science and natural resources to homeschool students.

"Mainly we focus on the main areas in environmental science, which would consist of aquatics, soils, wildlife, forestry, and then current environmental issues that relate to those topics,” she said.

Loflin’s students have been standouts at NC Envirothon - a team environmental science competition.

Loflin’s guidance as an advisor and coach earned her an induction into the NC Envirothon Hall of Fame.

She calls the award an honor and says it speaks to the team effort she sees daily.

"Without all of the resource people and the parents and the students, my induction never would have happened," she said.

Envirothon is organized by The North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

The event provides thousands of dollars in scholarship money to participating youth.