Local chef, life coach team up to promote healthier lifestyle amid pandemic

Stress eating can be a real challenge as people adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help people keep their mind and body well during these times, a local chef and life coach are partnering to offer online sessions focusing on “food therapy.”

“A lot of people have gone into the supermarkets and out of stress have bought a lot of snacks and junk food. In addition to being afraid of developing this virus if possible, now you’re putting your body under a lot of stress,” chef Natasha Ford said.

Ford plans to use the online sessions to help people identify what they eat and how they eat to build a healthier relationship with food.

The other component of the sessions will come from certified life coach and interpersonal strategy consultant Rhonda Johnson.

Johnson will provide mental health strategies to help people cope.

She says it’s important to give people a safe place to ask for help.

“So that you’re able to really get through this time better than you came into it. That’s what’s key. We want people to not only survive this time but to thrive, and that is possible,” Johnson said.

The Facebook Live informational sessions are Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To register for the April 25 Food Therapy class, visit Ford’s website and look for the information at the top of the page.