Local breast cancer survivor delivers plants to women facing cancer

When Navonya Jones was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, gardening helped her cope.

“It kept my focus on life with trying to keep the plants alive and just staying busy. Gardening was absolutely what helped me get through my ordeal,” Jones said.

The attention it takes to see a plant bloom helped her see beauty during her own struggles.

As a survivor, she’s using that same perspective to encourage other women with breast cancer.

“Even though when plants begin to wilt or turn brown, you clip the dead ends, but the plant doesn’t die, Similar to our lives with the mastectomies that we get,” she said.

That encouraging outlook is the foundation of her non-profit The Pink Planter.

Through its Plants For The Cure Initiative, plants in pink pots are delivered to women facing a similar journey.

“I think surprising my breast cancer sisters is probably the highlight of my day,” Jones said.

“To have somebody actually think enough of you, to…bring you this pink pot which represents the camaraderie of all of the breast cancer women who are actually going through exactly what you’re going through already. It’s a big pick me up.”

People who are recently diagnosed or are survivors are eligible to receive a plant.

Visit thepinkplanter.org to volunteer, donate or nominate someone to receive a plant.