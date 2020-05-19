Local 6-year-old collects donations for food drive helping families in need

If a photoshoot of her recreating the famous Rosie the Riveter pose is any indication, Maddy Richardson, 6, isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves.

The soon-to-be first grader is Miss North Carolina Jr. Elementary 2020.

Maddy has certainly earned her share of crowns and trophies, but she cares more about using her platform to spread kindness.

Her community service includes hosting a pageant for girls to boost their confidence, leading a trash pickup event and serving as the founder of Your Big Day – a platform to help children cope with anxiety.

Maddy recently took on another large project.

She collected donations for a food drive benefiting God’s Closet located in Thomasville.

“Because God likes helping people too and so do I and my mommy and my daddy and my brothers,” she said.

“We try to lay a solid foundation. I think it’s important for our kids, one, to understand who God is, to understand their faith, to be connected with their faith, to also understand that your neighbor is important,” mother Tosha Richardson said.

Ten families were helped from the God’s Closet food drive.

Maddy is in the process of planning an anti-bullying walk.