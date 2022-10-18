LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington.

The mural artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner.

“Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said.

Dill started painting murals in the 90s as a side job when her daughters were young.

She says interest in murals fizzled out at one point but has recently made a resurgence.

Dill, who has her own fine art services business, called Studio 73, would eventually get the attention of PepsiCo.

Her mural at TarHeel Q BBQ is part of a partnership with Pepsi.

“I think your reputation is what starts bringing it in,” she said. “One person sees a mural you’ve done, and then that leads to another, and that leads to another, and that’s how it starts and spreads.”

Dill has had her hand in art for more than 40 years.

When she was about four years old, she would watch her dad who was a sign painter.

“I had a little art desk in the shop, and I would actually sit and take his tools, and I would draw pictures, and that’s pretty much all I did the whole time I was in there,” she said.

As an adult, he was by her side doing the lettering for her murals.

Painting is also part of Dill’s breast cancer survival story.

She and her father participated in “Paint the Wall Pink” at Charlotte Motor Speedway after she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2013.

Dill’s father passed away last November. She says he always painted wearing flannel.

On chilly days, Dill will paint in one of her dad’s flannel shirts to honor him.

She’s proud to keep the family talent going.

Her daughters help with murals as well.

“That’s the fun part,” she said.