JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — When Danielle Gillens walks on Guilford Technical Community College’s campus, she sees constant reminders that she is on the right path.

“We’re always looking for signs. We’re looking for signs through people, places and things and here at GTCC, I’m finding those moments,” she said.

Danielle says the campus represents resilience.

Resiliency has been a theme in Danielle’s life going back more than 20 years.

“I come from the street life. I was facing 30 years in prison. [The] judge had a compassionate heart toward me and…wouldn’t let her sentence me to 30 years,” Danielle said.

Despite a merciful break related to selling drugs, she struggled to get on track.

She would face incarceration again. After going through a Work Release program, more challenges came through homelessness and the death of her mother.

“I ended up going through almost seven years of defeat and depression,” she said.

Last July, Danielle finally started getting her confidence back when her son, an Elon University graduate student, asked her what she wanted for her birthday.

“That moment in my heart, I had said ‘I want to go back to school to get my GED,'” Danielle said.

The very next day, she was listening to the radio when she heard about the GED program at GTCC.

She earned her GED within five months and went on to earn certificates in GTCC’s Aviation and Manufacturing Quick Careers Program and for peer support training.

Now 43, Danielle is working toward a Human Services Technology degree and wants to become a peer support specialist focused on people who struggle with substance use disorders.

“I want to be an advocate to be able and stand there and say ‘you can make it because I am an example of recovery,’” she said.