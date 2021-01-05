‘I felt a higher calling to serve my country’: Former teacher in Piedmont Triad joins Navy

For the last few weeks, Brittany Egerton has been counting down the days.

“I’m in the final phase of my training here before graduation,” she said.

The Asheboro native is in Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island as she moves closer toward concluding an intense 13-week program to become a commissioned officer in the United States Navy.

“Once I graduate, I’ll be commissioned. I’ll be considered an O1 or an Ensign,” she said.

Egerton was an enlisted sailor before attending Officer Candidate School.

She’s a hometown hero in more ways than one.

“Prior to the Navy, I was a high school English teacher in the Piedmont Triad, and I have always felt very compelled to serve my country, to serve my community,” she said. “I loved being a teacher. I felt a higher calling to serve my country in a different way and joining the Navy seemed like the logical next step for me.”

Egerton taught at Smith High School in Greensboro, Uwharrie Charter Academy in Asheboro and Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro before signing her contract with the Navy in 2017.

Her military experience has stretched her level of discipline.

She says she has surprised herself seeing how far she’s come since her first day of bootcamp.

“I have learned so much, a lot more than I anticipated. I knew that I was going to learn a lot, and I got here, and I learned how hard I can push myself physically and how hard someone can push me physically as well,” Egerton said.

She suggests that young women who are looking to hold a powerful position in life seek powerful women as mentors.

“We are fully capable of doing anything that we would like in this world so long as we put our minds to it,” she said.

Officer Candidate Egerton will graduate on Jan. 29.