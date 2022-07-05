HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — She’s a self-proclaimed rock ‘n’ roll grandma who’s not going to waste another minute putting her dreams on hold.

High Point native Amy Beusse was never afraid of being on stage.

“I was kind of like the local kid celebrity. I had a float in a parade,” she said.

She even had a music deal recording Christmas songs when she was just six years old.

Her singing talent and personality landed her roles in local productions and would eventually open doors around the world.

Beusse served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm earning the National Defense Service Medal for her time in the Gulf War.

Beusse recalls singing at many retirements and military ceremonies throughout her career.

“I was able to sing the national anthem with a group for Colin Powell,” she said.

Later, Beusse put performing on hold to focus on motherhood.

However, her music dreams would resurface after a health scare related to pancreatic divisum in June of 2021.

She went in for what she thought was a routine CT scan.

“I always get the contrast dye. I’ve been getting it for how many years, and just this one time when that dye was released into my body, it made my tongue feel really thick, and I was like ‘something’s wrong. I feel like I’m getting sick,’” she said.

According to the medical report Beusse provided, she was unresponsive more than once, and CPR was administered.

Reflecting on what happened motivated her to get back on stage at 52 years old.

“I get up, and I show up because I’m lucky, and God gifted me these days. These days are bonus days for me,” she said.

She’s been performing at Plank Street Tavern in High Point – grateful to share her talent and feeling sure of herself.

“There’s always those insecurities…I think that’s what held me back in the beginning. Maybe I wasn’t good enough to follow these dreams. I think once you get a second chance at life, those things are minimum. They don’t matter to me anymore. I’m going to own who I am no matter what,” she said.