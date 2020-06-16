High Point woman helps guide women to success in her community

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Giving is the principle that drives Yolanda McDowell.

“As soon as I could walk and help people, that’s what I’ve been doing,” she said.

McDowell is the president of the Sister 2 Sister ministry at Hallelujah Baptist Church in High Point.

She and four other women mentor Pre-K to college age girls and women to guide them toward success inside and outside of the church.

Professionally, McDowell works in Child Protective Services to ensure children and families are safe from abuse or neglect.

She’s also active in her neighborhood, leading the Pershing Street Community Watch.

“Not only are we a watch group that’s concerned about crime, we’re concerned about each other,” she said.

The group has been successful working with High Point Parks & Recreation to have new equipment set up in Pershing Street Park.

Although McDowell’s spiritual and vocational callings are different in some ways, the same mission connects them.

“It’s my way of helping, giving back to the community,” she said.