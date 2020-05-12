High Point woman delivering meals to people in need all across the city

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Donica Turner looks forward to loading her SUV with lunches.

She picks up the meals from schools in High Point beginning around 10:30 a.m.

Schools are serving as food distribution sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner delivers the meals to neighborhoods in High Point.

“I go distribute them around to kids that a bus doesn’t come by to deliver them meals [and] to elderly people who can’t get out who don’t have people to go out and get them lunches or anything to eat,” Turner said.

After Turner makes deliveries through neighborhoods, she takes any leftover lunches to the city’s bus terminal.

She says some of the recipients are homeless or people who have had their work hours cut drastically.

Delivering meals to people in the city Turner grew up in means a lot to her.

She says it’s part of a greater calling to help people in need.

“We are here to represent Jesus,” she said.

Turner is a mom, grandmother and a certified nursing assistant but makes giving back a priority in her schedule.

“Sometimes I’m burned out. But being a servant of God: it’s my call of duty,” Turner said.