High Point detective who gives back to the community honored as a hero

HIGH POINT, N.C. — When people contact High Point’s Family Justice Center, it’s a chance to feel safe again.

Detective Kisha Yokeley knows that she can’t always control the outcome but strives to help victims of violence and abuse move toward a brighter future.

“Many times, a lot of the people in the cases that I work, especially with kids and elderly, they’re people that can’t maybe speak for themselves, so they can’t always have a voice,” she said.

Yokeley works at the Guilford County Family Justice Center in High Point as part of the High Point Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Colleagues say outside of her daily assignments, Yokeley supports community programs and organizations including Special Olympics.

“She’s always a pleasure to be around and always upbeat and positive,” Public Information Officer Lt. Matt Truitt said.

In May, Yokeley was honored as Furnitureland Rotary Club’s High Point Police Department Hero.

“It’s really humbling, and it’s really cool to get the award, but I also know it’s not just me, it’s just my whole team,” she said.

Yokeley has been with the department since 2011.

She has worked in the Special Victims Unit since October 2017.

She began her law enforcement career with the Thomasville Police Department in 2007.