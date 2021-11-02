Greensboro woman uses music to help her through tough times

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whenever Ingrid Robinson needs encouragement, there’s a certain sound that always soothes.

“I really do love hymns,” she said.

She started taking piano lessons when she was eight years old. Music continued to be a big part of her life, including singing in church and various choirs.

However, when she hit a rough patch in adulthood, the keys went silent.

“I’d lost my housing, did not have sustainable employment, meaning employment where I could pay my bills, my rent or anything,” Robinson said.

Robinson went to Greensboro Urban Ministry to get the services she needed, including inspiration inside its chapel.

“And maybe two times when I would come, God would say, ‘You know those hymns? Get up and play them. So one time I did get up, and I played,” she said.

The chaplains saw her talent and supported her. Before Robinson knew it, she was filling in for the regular pianist.

Playing hymns was uplifting to Robinson and others.

“It helped me because one thing about it: hymns are Bible verses put to motion and to sound,” she said.

Today, Robinson is doing well.

She has housing, employment and has even been married since being a client.

Robinson also served as a Stephen Minister, which is someone who provides one-on-one care for Greensboro Urban Ministry guests.