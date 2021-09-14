Greensboro woman runs etiquette academy for girls

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Even in a modern world, basic etiquette goes a long way.

“I think there are some things that you can never go wrong with. ‘Yes. No. Yes, ma’am. No, ma’am. Thank you. Excuse me.’ Those are our absolute basics, and they make a difference,” Amanda Wyckoff said.

Wyckoff is the director of The Manners Edge – Academy of Modern Etiquette in Greensboro.

The academy provides manners and etiquette training for girls.

“They even have a chance to go shopping and they have a photoshoot downtown,” Wyckoff said.

“They love that, and it really brings out a confidence with them because they’re out here, they’re learning poses that are strong, that are confident, and they have something to show for it, like ‘Hey, yes, this is me. This really is who I am.’”

Wyckoff is inspired by the lessons she learned from her mother, who was a nine-time cancer survivor before she passed away in 2015.

“She was at the roughest part of her life, but she said I want to do a tea party with my grandchildren,” Wyckoff said.

Wyckoff and her daughters have a tea party in her mother’s honor every Mother’s Day.

She wanted other girls to have a similar bonding experience and decided to incorporate etiquette courses.

Her goal is to ultimately help develop character.

“It was 90 degrees outside, and we passed a homeless person downtown. Well, they said, ‘We have food upstairs. Can we bring a bag down so that they can have some of our snacks?’ That’s etiquette. That’s manners,” she said. “That’s thinking about others before yourself and that’s what it’s all about.”

The Manners Edge – Academy of Modern Etiquette is enrolling girls for the fall session.

It begins in October and includes programs for different age groups.