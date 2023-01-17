GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro native Shirley Simmons has witnessed a lot in the struggle toward racial equity.

She wants to make sure Black history and the progress of African American achievements are not forgotten, especially among younger generations.

“It just gives me inspiration because I know where we come from,” she said.

Simmons has created a personal collection of Black history for approximately 25 years.

It includes autographed items from Rosa Parks and Dr. Maya Angelou, news clippings and items passed through her family.

Simmons also cherishes other personal experiences like the time she met Coretta Scott King while working as a chauffeur.

As her collection grew, she started getting calls from schools and community groups to speak.

“I would hope that this would be encouragement for them,” Simmons said. “To see where the past was and how it was and how things are better and they could get better, but it takes the generation, and it takes more than one. You have to pull together.”