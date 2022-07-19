GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — She’s not even old enough to drive a car, but a Triad teenager is setting her sights high.

Aleiah Martin, 14, is waiting in the wings and learning as much as she can until she’s eligible to earn a Private Pilot License at age 17.

Martin began considering a future in flying during a family outing to the Charlotte Douglas Airport overlook.

The family went because they considered it a safer option at the beginning of the pandemic.

Martin asked her mom about giving flying a try, and her mother, Amber Covington, booked a discovery flight at an airport in Stanly County.

Most recently, Martin had a discovery flight at Up Aviation in Greensboro where she plans to continue her flight training.

“My dream job is just to fly and possibly travel. I would like to be a flight instructor to help people, especially people like me,” Martin said.

“Her hope is she wants to actually train younger girls to actually start flying and help them get through the entire process, so she wants to own a flight school,” Covington said.

Martin is selling aviation apparel to help with flight costs and her college education.

“Keep doing what you want to do. Don’t let money discourage you because there are many opportunities, and always do your research and reach out because there’s going to be someone that wants to help you,” she said.

Martin’s family recently moved from Salisbury to High Point for her to attend the Aviation Academy at Andrews High School.