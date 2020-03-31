Greensboro high schooler brings imagination to life with art inspired by friends, family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Guilford County student was flipping through one of her favorite magazines when she was stunned by what she saw.

"It comes in, and I just look through it like normal, and I see my art. I'm like, ‘excuse me?’ It’s just a shock really," said Jamie Strickland, a senior at Northern Guilford High School.

Her artwork was recently featured inside Game Informer, which is a magazine that specializes in video game-related content.

Strickland’s work is influenced by her interest in video games and anime, but the characters she creates are also inspired by friends, family and her own personality traits.

"I already had a lot of confidence in my art. I felt like it could get somewhere. But just seeing it recognized in such a big magazine, it really did just boost it,” Strickland said.

She hopes to work as a character designer and is considering attending an art school in Raleigh to major in character design or storyboarding.