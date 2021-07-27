Greensboro Fire Department’s Camp Spark getting girls interested in firefighting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Abbey Linek, 14, was thrilled to experience rushing to someone’s rescue.

“I love the fact that I can save lives and put out the fire and just help people in general,” she said.

She remembers the moment when she put more thought into what she may want to do as a career.

“I came home from school one day and there was a fire in the apartment complex near where I live, and I saw the fire trucks pull up and I’m like, that is definitely something that I want to do,” she said.

Participating in the Greensboro Fire Department’s “Camp Spark” ignited Linek’s interest in the fire service even more.

The free four-day camp just for girls was organized by GFD firefighter Brittany King.

She pitched the idea to department managers after she participated in a similar camp in Charlotte.

“A big part of the reason why I feel the fire service has so few women is because of lack of representation. You don’t see somebody that looks like you on a fire truck, so you never even consider it. It’s not even on your radar,” she said.

King and her female colleagues led the campers through different stations that simulated on-the-job scenarios including putting out flames, opening a trapped door, and properly securing and climbing a ladder.

The experience left a lasting impression on Linek.

“It’s, like wow, women can do whatever we want if we put our mind to it,” she said.

Camp Spark was for girls in ninth through 12th grade.

Out of Greensboro’s 546 firefighters, 26 are women.