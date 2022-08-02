GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Miranda Kotarba gets fired up when it comes to introducing people, especially women, to the world of welding.

Kotarba graduated from Alamance Community College in 2018 and is back as an instructor teaching welding and blacksmith courses.

“That’s what keeps me going. That’s what keeps me here is just trying to get as many women through the door and showing them you can do this,” Kotarba said.

Kotarba was working in the field, even while in school, and now has a total of five years of experience including welding for tanks, excavators and industrial-sized smokers and cookers.

Kotarba wants to show ladies that welding could give them a greater sense of financial stability and more flexibility to pivot.

“Whenever COVID hit, and we didn’t have classes, I didn’t work for that summer. That’s when I went to make smokers and cookers,” Kotarba said.

“I didn’t have a job here, but I could still go out and I could still work,” she said/

ACC’s welding technology program offers a variety of degree options.

To learn more about the courses and registration, visit the program’s website.