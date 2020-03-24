Davidson County woman provides pick-me-up for community with her mobile coffee bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- So many people could use a pick me up, especially now, and a Davidson County woman is serving it in a cup.

Every day thousands of drivers make their way down Old US Highway 52 in Lexington, and Kea Tester is hoping they will stop for a cup of coffee.

She’s the owner of Carolina Grind – a mobile coffee bar.

Her stand is an unusual one. It’s housed inside what used to be a horse trailer.

From hot or cold to sweet or simple, Tester offers a variety of recipes that cater to a range of coffee drinkers.

The business is a new venture for Tester who spent nine years as a stay-at-home mother before pursuing entrepreneurship.

She enjoys the personal touch that comes with running a small business.

She says "service" and "friendliness" allow her to build a sense of community that we all need.

Tester is usually located outside of HD Mart Fresh Produce at 1936 Old US Highway 52 in Lexington.

Visit Carolina Grind’s website to see the menu and learn how to book the business for your next event.